Calgary police are looking for suspects as well as a crime scene after a man showed up at the Peter Lougheed Centre suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

Police say the man was dropped off at the hospital at about 10:30 p.m. but couldn’t say how many times he’d been shot or where he’d been hit.

The victim was in critical condition.

Officers say they were told about a car possibly linked to the shooting, spotted in the community of Abbeydale.

That vehicle was stopped and the occupants have been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police say they are still looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.