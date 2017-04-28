Police investigate shots fired in southeast Calgary
Police marked the location of several shell casings found in the alley behind a Forest Heights home.
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 4:54AM MDT
Police are at the scene of a shooting in southeast Calgary and say a home was struck by several rounds.
The call came in from the southeast community of Forest Heights at about 2:30 a.m.
Police have blocked off an alleyway behind a set of homes and have found a number of shell casings.
So far, there are no reports of injuries and there are no suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
