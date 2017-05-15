

CTV Calgary Staff





A Canada Post outlet in Airdrie was closed on Monday morning while RCMP investigated a suspicious package.

Police were called to the business at 2945 Kingsview Boulevard at about 11:15 a.m. after employees found white powder leaking from a package.

The building was evacuated and EMS assessed those employees who may have been exposed.

Hazmat experts inspected the package and found that it contained a non-toxic material.

The building has since reopened to the public.