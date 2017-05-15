Police say package found at post office in Airdrie not poisonous
Canada post employees found a package that was leaking white powder and called RCMP.
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:25PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 2:10PM MDT
A Canada Post outlet in Airdrie was closed on Monday morning while RCMP investigated a suspicious package.
Police were called to the business at 2945 Kingsview Boulevard at about 11:15 a.m. after employees found white powder leaking from a package.
The building was evacuated and EMS assessed those employees who may have been exposed.
Hazmat experts inspected the package and found that it contained a non-toxic material.
The building has since reopened to the public.