Police search for man wanted in connection with weapons offences, breaching parole
William Kincade-Miller (Calgary Police Service)
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 5:07PM MDT
The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a 28-year-old Calgary man who has breached conditions of his parole and has been off the grid for more than two months.
According to police, William Kincade-Miller was not at home on the evening of March 25 when officers attempted to ensure the Calgary man was obeying his ordered curfew. Kincade-Miller remains unaccounted for.
Police believe Kincade-Miller has been trafficking weapons and arrest warrants have been issued for the wanted man.
Kincade-Miller is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- 188 cm (6’2”) tall
- Having a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair
CPS members have released two photographs of the wanted man. Anyone with information regarding Kincade-Miller’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.
