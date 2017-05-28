The Calgary Police Service is on the hunt for a 28-year-old Calgary man who has breached conditions of his parole and has been off the grid for more than two months.

According to police, William Kincade-Miller was not at home on the evening of March 25 when officers attempted to ensure the Calgary man was obeying his ordered curfew. Kincade-Miller remains unaccounted for.

Police believe Kincade-Miller has been trafficking weapons and arrest warrants have been issued for the wanted man.

Kincade-Miller is described as:

A Caucasian male

188 cm (6’2”) tall

Having a slim build, blue eyes and short brown hair

CPS members have released two photographs of the wanted man. Anyone with information regarding Kincade-Miller’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.