Investigators continue to search for additional crime scenes in the murders of four people earlier this month and are looking for a woman who may have information on the case.

Glynnis Fox, 36, Cody Pfeiffer, 25, and Tiffany Ear, 39, were found dead in a burned out car in the Sage Hill area on July 10, 2017.

The vehicle’s registered owner, Hanock Afowerk, 26, was found dead in a ditch along Highway 22 and Highway 8 two days later and police say their deaths are connected.

Police say the murders were brutal and ruthless and that all of the victims suffered significant traumatic injuries.

They are now looking for a 24-year-old woman who is believed to have had a significant role in the events that led up to the deaths. Yu Chieh Liao, also known as Diana Liao, is described as 165 cm tall and 72 Kg and has long dark hair and brown eyes.

“We know she has information in relation to this offence,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section. “We want to drill down exactly what her role was and what she knows about this.”

Police say Liao has ties to the city as well as Vancouver, Moose Jaw, Regina, and Toronto and she may be travelling with an unknown black male.

“We have information of a description of a black male who was at the scene of the fire, which was on July 10th, the morning of July 10th, and then also the fact that we have images of Miss Liao and this unidentified male in Moose Jaw on July 12th,” said Acting Insp. Wozney.

They are still looking for additional crime scenes and say multiple people may be involved.

“We have multiple victims, we have multiple, what we believe to be multiple suspects involved in this. This is a complex investigation. Miss Liao’s name came up a few days into the investigation. We had a lot of leg work to do, a lot of backgrounding to do and we can’t just release somebody’s name irresponsibly as a person of interest unless we have met a certain threshold as investigators,” said Wozney.

Investigators say Liao often rents vehicles and stays in hotels and she was last seen in the Moose Jaw area on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.

Police say Liao and Afowerk were known to each other and that another vehicle was spotted near the Sage Hill scene.

“She has a, or had a relationship with Mr. Afowerk,” said Wozney. “We believe that the vehicle, one of the vehicles that was used as part of this offence, certainly not the vehicle that’s been burnt out, but another vehicle, was the vehicle that Miss Liao had care and control of.”

Police believe that it was a targeted attack on Afowerk and that Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org