

CTV Calgary Staff





Members of the Calgary Police Service have surrounded a home in the southwest community of Silverado following reports of a home invasion.

Officers responded to a location in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a woman ran with her children to a neighbouring home and indicated a man armed with a gun had entered her home.

A section of Silverado Boulevard has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

More details to follow.