Police surround Silverado residence during ongoing home invasion investigation
CPS units in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest during the investigation into a home invasion
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 6:49PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service have surrounded a home in the southwest community of Silverado following reports of a home invasion.
Officers responded to a location in the 200 block of Silverado Boulevard Southwest shortly after 5:30 p.m. after a woman ran with her children to a neighbouring home and indicated a man armed with a gun had entered her home.
A section of Silverado Boulevard has been closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
More details to follow.