A 16-year-old girl received five stitches to her neck after a suspect held a knife to her throat outside of her home on Saturday afternoon.

The attack occurred in the Okotoks neighbourhood of Cimarron Vista at approximately 2:00 p.m.

According to the family, the teenager exited the backdoor of the home to let the dog out and was confronted by an unknown man. The knife-wielding suspect attacked the girl but the teen fought back and her offender fled.

The girl suffered a cut to her neck and received stitches at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

RCMP are investigating the attack and have yet to determine a motive. The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with blond hair.

At the time of the attack, the man was wearing a red coat, dark jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.