The Calgary Police Service is attempting to locate a person of interest in connection with a death in a southwest neighbourhood that investigators suspect was a homicide..

Officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of Oakmoor Drive S.W. shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Sunday after a family member discovered the body of a man in his 20s. The death was originally considered suspicious but the emergence of new details have led investigators to the believe it was a homicide.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Mohammadali Darabi, the roommate of the deceased, remains unaccounted for and officers are searching for the 32-year-old man. Darabi is believed to have left the home on Sunday afternoon and was seen driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla sedan, silver in colour, with Alberta licence plate BKW 1855.

Police describe Darabi as:

Approximately 185 cm (6'1") tall

Weighing 68 kg (168 lbs)

Having a slim build

The Calgary Police Service has released an undated photograph of Darabi but the current length of his hair and the state of his facial hair have not been confirmed.

Anyone who encounters Darabi or the Toyota Corolla, or has information pertaining to the death, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.