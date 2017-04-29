One man is dead following a Friday night stabbing at the Sunalta LRT station and police are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest in connection with the death.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., emergency crews were called to the CTrain station in the 1600 block of 10 Avenue Southwest following reports of a fight. First responders located a man on the stairs on the east side of the station suffering from a serious stab wound. The man’s injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released as police attempt to identify the man’s next of kin.

“This altercation occurred inside of the station and ultimately the victim was found outside on the exterior stairs,” said CPS Staff Sergeant Rob Anderson.

According to Anderson, the weapon has not been recovered.

Calgary Transit surveillance cameras captured a man police consider a suspect in the death. “Everything that occurred inside the train station was caught on CCTV.”

Video stills of the unidentified man have been released to the media. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or the events of Friday night at the CTrain station is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

“At this point, we don’t know if these two (the victim and the suspect) were associated with each other," said Anderson. "We don’t know if there was a relationship between the two. We’re looking forward to speaking with the suspect so he can share his version of events with us to help explain it a little bit better.”

The Sunalta LRT station was closed for several hours following the incident but reopened Saturday morning.