LRT service has been halted along 7 Avenue as Calgary Transit crews tackle a list of regular maintenance repairs to stations, tracks, lights and crossings.

Shuttles are transporting Calgary Transit passengers along 6 Avenue (westbound) and 9 Avenue (eastbound).

Shuttles are running on regular intervals between:

Bridgeland/Memorial and Downtown/Kerby stations (Blue Line)

Victoria Park/Stampede and Sunnyside stations (Red Line)

According to Calgary Transit, repairs being conducted along the 7 Avenue corridor include:

Rail replacement

Improvements to the pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 7 Avenue Southeast

Replacing the canopy glass at the 6 Street SW and 3 Street SW stations

Tunnel maintenance

Replacing the lamps along the Kensington Bridge

The repairs are scheduled to be finished by Monday evening. Regular LRT service will resume ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.

For additional information regarding the CTrain station closures and shuttle service, visit Calgary Transit Service Updates.