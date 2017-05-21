Shuttle buses replace CTrain service in the downtown core as crews repair tracks and crossings
Crews replace a section of LRT track near the intersection of 5 Avenue and 9 Street SW during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Published Sunday, May 21, 2017 3:41PM MDT
LRT service has been halted along 7 Avenue as Calgary Transit crews tackle a list of regular maintenance repairs to stations, tracks, lights and crossings.
Shuttles are transporting Calgary Transit passengers along 6 Avenue (westbound) and 9 Avenue (eastbound).
Shuttles are running on regular intervals between:
- Bridgeland/Memorial and Downtown/Kerby stations (Blue Line)
- Victoria Park/Stampede and Sunnyside stations (Red Line)
According to Calgary Transit, repairs being conducted along the 7 Avenue corridor include:
- Rail replacement
- Improvements to the pedestrian crossings at the intersection of Macleod Trail and 7 Avenue Southeast
- Replacing the canopy glass at the 6 Street SW and 3 Street SW stations
- Tunnel maintenance
- Replacing the lamps along the Kensington Bridge
The repairs are scheduled to be finished by Monday evening. Regular LRT service will resume ahead of the Tuesday morning commute.
For additional information regarding the CTrain station closures and shuttle service, visit Calgary Transit Service Updates.
