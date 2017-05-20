Members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment are investigating a late afternoon collision on the QEII Highway in Airdrie that has caused a significant bottleneck in southbound traffic.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred this afternoon at a location just south of the pedestrian overpass. A preliminary investigation indicated a southbound semi has collided with a pickup truck that had been parked along the shoulder near the centre median. Following the collision, the semi veered across all southbound lanes of the highway before striking a cement barrier.

RCMP say a backlog of southbound traffic stretches from the crash scene near the Yankee Valley Boulevard underpass to north of Airdrie city limits.

Police have not released details regarding the condition of those involved in the crash.

More details to follow