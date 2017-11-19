The Edmonton Eskimos and Calgary Stampeders are facing off at McMahon Stadium in the CFL Western Final.

The victor will secure their spot in the 105th Grey Cup against the Eastern Champions, the Toronto Argonauts, on November 26 at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

Momentum appears to be with the Eskimos entering the Western Final as the team disposed of the Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final by a score of 39-32.

The Stampeders finished the regular season with the CFL’s best record (13-4-1) securing a bye through the semi-finals but ended the season with three consecutive losses.

The Eskimos opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon as running back C.J. Gable scampered into the end zone from eight yards out on a third-and-one. The convert gave the Eskimos a 7-0 lead with 8:55 remaining in the opening quarter.

Following a stalled Stampeders drive that ended with a punt, Esks quarterback Mike Reilly found a wide open Derel Walker for a 69-yard touchdown strike to extend the lead to 14-0 with 6:16 left in the first.

At the end of the first quarter, the Stampeders faced a 14-0 deficit but the team had moved the ball into Edmonton territory.

Bo Levi Mitchell capped the 73-yard drive early in the second quarter with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Marquay McDaniel. With the Rene Paredes convert, the Stamps found themselves on the wrong side of a 14-7 score with 13:59 left in the half.

With 3:23 left in the half, Marken Michel took the handoff from Mitchell and found his way 13 yards to the house. The Eskimos and Stampeders are tied at 14-14.

A missed 42-yard field goal attempt off the foot of Eskimos placekicker Sean Whyte resulted in a single point and the Eskimos regained the lead by a score of 15-14.

Roy Finch gave the Stampeders their first lead of the game with 22 seconds left in the half as the running back took a shuffle pass in the backfield and ran 50 yards for the major. Jerome Messam converted the two point attempt and the Stampeders were up 22-15.

Stats at the half:

Passing leaders:

Reilly (EDM) 9-16, 146 yards, 1 TD

Mitchell (CGY) 14-19, 139 yards, 1 TD

Rushing leaders:

Finch (CGY) 4-81, 1 TD

Gable (EDM) 5-15, 1 TD

Receiving leaders

Walker (EDM) 3-86, 1 TD

Jorden (CGY) 4-40

Rene Paredes extended the Stampeders lead on the opening kickoff of the second half as the Eskimos conceded the single point.

Sean Whyte attempted to cut into the Stampeders lead at the end of the Eskimos first drive of the second half but his 30-yard field goal try during strong wind gusts plunked off the left upright. The Stampeders continued to enjoy a 23-15 advantage.

A Jerome Messam touchdown run capped an 85-yard drive that included a 51 yard passing play to Kamar Jorden to give Calgary a 30-15 lead with 5:53 remaining in the third quarter.

On the subsequent drive, the Eskimos gave Sean Whyte his third attempt at kicking in the afternoon wind gusts and the kicker successfully split the uprights from 34-yards out. The Stampeders lead was cut to 30-18.