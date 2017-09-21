Officials with Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort are celebrating a federal court’s decision that will allow visitors to continue to park along the access road to the hill’s parking lot on a temporary basis.

Parks Canada announced in April a parking ban along Sunshine Road would go into effect in November of this year. The access road stretches from the Trans-Canada Highway to the ski resort's main parking lot.

A judicial review of the decision was filed by the ski hill operator this spring as the resort’s main parking lot is capable of accommodating only 1,600 vehicles and as many as 500 vehicles end up parking along Sunshine Road on busy days.

On Thursday, Sunshine Village received word the parking ban has been postponed in order to allow Parks Canada and the ski resort operator to work together on plans for an alternative off-site parking arrangement.

“We believe that a long-term parking solution is achievable and, at Sunshine, we are all committed to achieving continued improvements to our guest experience,” said Kendra Scurfield, Sunshine Village spokesperson. “At present, planners from Sunshine Village have given Parks Canada several feasible and reasonable parking solution designs.”

Sunshine Village is tentatively scheduled to open for the 2017/2018 ski season on November 10.