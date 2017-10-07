

CTV Calgary Staff





CP Rail officials confirm six train cars left the rails Friday evening in the Kipp Yard west of Lethbridge.

The cars, which were transporting crude oil, left the rails at approximately 8:30 p.m. According to CP Rail, no one was injured in the derailment and there was no threat to public safety.

“CP immediately implemented its emergency response protocols and mobilized teams to the site,” said Marin Cej, CP Rail’s assistant vice president of public affairs and communications. “We take this incident extremely seriously, and will be focused on safety as we continue to deal with this incident.”

“Safety is the first priority so crews will remain until the site is fully and safely remediated.”

CP Rail has not released a timeframe for the remediation process.