A skier has died while training at Naskisa.

The French ski team released a statement saying 35 year-old David Poisson died in an accident.

Poisson was a member of France’s Alpine team.

He was a world champion in 2013 and had one podium finish in the 2016 season.

Word of Poisson’s death has sparked an outpouring of support from the skiing community.

Kerrin Lee-Gartner posted on twitter she is sending her love and support to Poisson’s family and teram.

Kelly Vander Beek writes “I’m in shock. My heart goes out to the entire community, but especially his family, friends, and all those who loved him.”

More to come