

CTV Calgary Staff





The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened near Field, B.C. after an avalanche covered the motorway.

Drive B.C. says the incident took place just west of Lake Louise, inside the B.C. border in Yoho National Park.

Parks Canada officials say that they are aware that a slide took place on Mount Stephen and personnel are in the process of conducting aerial surveys.

Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours between Field and the Alberta/British Columbia Border. Parks Canada confirmed the highway reopened to traffic shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The fire chief for Field, Jamieson Harbottle, says a tractor-trailer was caught in the snow but only because the driver attempted to get past the incident. The driver was not hurt.

Avalanche Canada officials have rated the danger in the area as considerable because of recent snow storms.

Winter conditions are also in affect for parts of Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks. Drivers are advised to take appropriate precautions and drive to conditions.

(With files from the Canadian Press)