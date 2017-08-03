Police are investigating after two people were repeatedly assaulted during a late night home invasion at a residence in the city’s northwest back in May.

Investigators say a group of men pushed their way into a home in the 100 block of Panatella Park N.W. at about 11:45 p.m. on May 15 and ransacked the residence.

A man in his 50s and a teen were home at the time and police say they were repeatedly assaulted with blunt and edged weapons. They were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the culprits took some property from the home before fleeing the scene and that it appears to have been a targeted attack.

A warrant has been issued for a man in connection to the incident.

Achor Jal, 20, of Calgary, is currently wanted for five counts of breach of recognizance and one count of break and enter.

Jal is described as:

Male

193 cm or 6’4” tall

About 86 Kg or 190 pounds

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org