A Calgary woman who collected donations from people who believed she had cancer and lost all her belongings in the Fort McMurray wildfire has been sentenced by a judge.

Jennifer Halford, 35, claimed she had an aggressive from of breast cancer and that her family had lost everything in the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016.

Halford accepted donations from people, including member of her church for her story.

She was arrested in May 2016 and charged with seven counts of fraud. In November 2016, Halford admitted to making up the story.

On Monday, the judge in the case sentenced Halford to a period of probation for two years, based on the submissions of both the Crown and the defence.

During the hearing, doctors also told the court that her motive for lying was likely due to major depressive disorders she was suffering from at the time.

Even though her acts were seen as outrageous by the public, a doctor told the court that she had poor mental health at the time.

Halford is prohibited from using social media and will have to undergo counselling, complete 100 hours of community service and pay back the $1,200 in donations.