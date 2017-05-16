

CTV Calgary Staff





Police say a woman who was killed after she walked into the path of a CTrain at the Whitehorn Station on Tuesday morning appeared to be distracted when she was struck.

Emergency crews were called to the LRT station at 36 Street and Whitehorn Drive N.E. at about 8:15 a.m. for reports of a collision.

"Our understanding is the woman was hit at the level crossing just south of the platform as the train was inbound," said EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux.

Police say the woman in her 60s may have been using her cellphone when she was struck by the incoming train.

“As the train goes by she walks up to the tracks, crossed over the tracks that are northbound for the train, walks out towards 36 Street, and apparently wasn’t paying attention and almost walked out in the lane. Realizes that she, that cars are coming, she jumps back, spins around, walks back westbound, back over those same tracks of the northbound train, and at that time, she almost made it across and gets hit by the train that was travelling northbound,” said Inspector Ken Thrower of the Calgary Police Service Traffic Section. “It appears that she was looking for someone or maybe she was late. Her mind must have been somewhere else, not too sure, and didn’t see the train.”

Thrower says it didn’t look like she had earphones on and that none were found at the scene.

“We didn’t find any headphones and you couldn’t tell at the scene, it didn’t appear that she had headphones in or any ear buds at the time.”

Investigators say the signals and sounds were functioning properly at the station and that people need to be aware of their surroundings.

“Very unfortunate circumstances. The lights and bars are going, obviously giving a warning out there and particularly, when you hear those lights and bars, everyone should be alert including the motorist, everyone around,’ said Thrower.

“This is a moving system. At any given time we have up to 50 trains out on the system and again we remind all people who use this system that they have to take care and precaution and be aware of what’s going on in the environment,’ said Brian Whitelaw, Calgary Transit Superintendent of Public Safety and Enforcement.

Calgary Transit brought in shuttle buses to help passengers get to where they were going.

The identity of the victim has not been released.