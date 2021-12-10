1 dead, 1 in critical condition following workplace incident at new home build in northeast Calgary

An early morning incident at a construction site in the community of Cornerstone has left one worker dead and sent another to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Emergency crews responded to a new home build on Cornerstone Way N.E. at around 1 a.m. Friday following reports of an accident.

A man in his 30s was dead prior to the arrival of police, EMS and firefighters. A second injured worker, said to be in his mid-40s to early 50s, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries.

Occupational Health and Safety officials are on scene and have launched an investigation.

CTV News has not confirmed the nature of the incident or what the workers were doing at the time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.