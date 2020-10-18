CALGARY -- The RCMP, as well as numerous other emergency crews, were called to the scene of a crash east of Calgary early Sunday.

Strathmore RCMP says at 4:13 a.m. they responded with the fire department and EMS to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Spruce Drive.

Upon arrival, the found a Ford Expedition and Porsche SUV had collided.

The female driver and male passenger of the Expedition, as well as the male driver of the Porche have been taken to hospital.

EMS confirms a male in his 30s and a male in his 40s were both taken to Foothills Hospital in serious condition. The woman was also taken to the same hospital but was in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Unfortunately, a fourth victim, another male passenger of the Expedition, died at the scene.

RCMP says all eastbound traffic on Highway 1 is being diverted at Spruce Drive and Lakeside Boulevard so crews can complete their investigation.

If you have information concerning this incident, please contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.