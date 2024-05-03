Bridal shop serving Calgary 54 years ends tradition, unveils new plan

As wedding dress styles change through the decades, one Calgary shop has remained a constant option for local brides for more than half a century.

Ethos has operated out of the historic Devenish Building on 17 Avenue since the 1970s but has left the space behind because of a shift in the industry.

“For so long we had people walking in but, all of a sudden people wanted that one-on-one appointment,” said manager Jamie Nazer.

Staff say they only shifted to that model because it was necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, but found brides preferred it and were more likely to buy.

So Ethos is moving to a smaller space, just two blocks down at 1020 17 Ave. S.W.

“Serve (fewer) people during the daytime and give them the service they’re looking for.”

It will continue offering a variety of styles, complete customization and dedicated staff.

“I’ve been with Ethos for 37 years,” said Nazer.

In many cases several generations of the same family have chosen the local business for their wedding.

“Everyone says, 'Who didn’t buy from Ethos, my grandma did, my mom did my aunt did,'” said Nazer.

The Omar family is pleased to be one of those families.

Miya Omar is getting married in June and picked her wedding dress in the very same shop as her mother.

“It’s very special, it’s a very wholesome moment,” she said.

Though her sisters won’t have the exact same experience, they’re hoping to continue the trend.

“I mean it definitely sucks that I don’t get to come to the same location because it does feel so welcoming and comforting but the staff here, all of the different options and customizations; I think the services will just be enhanced in a new spot,” said Ayah Omar.

Staff feel the same way about leaving the special space.

“We definitely will miss it but we look forward to the new adventure in the other building,” said Nazer.

But they are excited to continuing the tradition in a more modern way that gives brides the experience they want.

Ethos staff say Calgary designer Kate Hewko plans to take over the former bridal space.