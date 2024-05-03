Bridal shop serving Calgary 54 years ends tradition, unveils new plan
As wedding dress styles change through the decades, one Calgary shop has remained a constant option for local brides for more than half a century.
Ethos has operated out of the historic Devenish Building on 17 Avenue since the 1970s but has left the space behind because of a shift in the industry.
“For so long we had people walking in but, all of a sudden people wanted that one-on-one appointment,” said manager Jamie Nazer.
Staff say they only shifted to that model because it was necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic, but found brides preferred it and were more likely to buy.
So Ethos is moving to a smaller space, just two blocks down at 1020 17 Ave. S.W.
“Serve (fewer) people during the daytime and give them the service they’re looking for.”
It will continue offering a variety of styles, complete customization and dedicated staff.
“I’ve been with Ethos for 37 years,” said Nazer.
In many cases several generations of the same family have chosen the local business for their wedding.
“Everyone says, 'Who didn’t buy from Ethos, my grandma did, my mom did my aunt did,'” said Nazer.
The Omar family is pleased to be one of those families.
Miya Omar is getting married in June and picked her wedding dress in the very same shop as her mother.
“It’s very special, it’s a very wholesome moment,” she said.
Though her sisters won’t have the exact same experience, they’re hoping to continue the trend.
“I mean it definitely sucks that I don’t get to come to the same location because it does feel so welcoming and comforting but the staff here, all of the different options and customizations; I think the services will just be enhanced in a new spot,” said Ayah Omar.
Staff feel the same way about leaving the special space.
“We definitely will miss it but we look forward to the new adventure in the other building,” said Nazer.
But they are excited to continuing the tradition in a more modern way that gives brides the experience they want.
Ethos staff say Calgary designer Kate Hewko plans to take over the former bridal space.
NEW Biscuits with possible plastic pieces, metal found in ground pork: Here are the recalls for this week
Here are the latest recalls Canadians should watch out for, according to Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
More than half of Canadians say freedom of speech is under threat, new poll suggests
A new poll suggests a majority of Canadians feel their right to freedom of speech is in danger.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Police move in to clear NYU encampment, U.S. campus arrests grow to 2,200 in pro-Palestinian protests
Police moved in to clear an encampment at New York University on Friday at the request of school officials, a move that follows weeks of pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses nationwide that have resulted in nearly 2,200 arrests by police.
Feds giving Toronto more than $104M to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
The federal government will provide Toronto just over $104 million in funding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Wally, the emotional support alligator once denied entry to a baseball game, is missing
Emotional support animal registrations in the United States reached 115,832 last year, by an industry group’s count. But in the eyes of reptile rescuer Joie Henney, there’s only one: 'Wally Gator.'
Parents of infant who died in wrong-way crash on Ontario's Hwy. 401 were in same vehicle
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has released new details about a wrong-way collision in Whitby on Monday night that claimed the lives of four people.
Drew Barrymore explains how she accidentally left a list of her romantic partners at Danny DeVito's house
Danny DeVito had the opportunity to know way more about Drew Barrymore than the rest of us.
'Bare-adise' adventure: This nude cruise is due to set sail from Miami in 2025
What do you need to pack for a cruise? When it comes to this upcoming cruise from tour and travel company Bare Necessities, the answer appears to be very little.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny end to a wet week
Light wind, some sun and a warming trend for the Edmonton area today and Saturday.
Alberta government to amend bill granting it sweeping powers over municipalities
The Alberta government, in the face of mounting criticism, says it will make changes to a bill that gives Premier Danielle Smith and her cabinet unfettered power to overturn local bylaws and fire mayors and councillors.
'I'm coming here every day': Edmonton shoppers lukewarm on Loblaw boycott
A campaign that started online has many Canadian shoppers promising to boycott Loblaw companies in May, but a local expert says the boycott is unlikely to take off.
Contractors want to repurpose Milk River high school rather than see it demolished
The bell at Erle Rivers High School in Milk River, Alta., will ring for the last time on June 26, as the 114-year-old school is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new K-12 school.
-
Lethbridge football player Tanner McLachlan drafted by the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals
Years of hard work paid off for Tanner McLachlan after he heard his name called at the NFL draft last Saturday.
'Here to help': The Watch celebrating 5 years of patrolling Lethbridge streets
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
Claims of Surrey RCMP harassment fell into 'jurisdictional void': B.C. court papers
Lawyers for the Surrey Police Union say officers were subjected to harassment and disrespect by members of the Surrey RCMP, only to be left in a “jurisdictional void” when both federal and British Columbia bodies declined to investigate their allegations.
-
Princess Anne to take part in B.C. ceremony bringing new ship into Pacific fleet
Canada's first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessel will officially be brought into the Pacific fleet today and Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles, is scheduled to take part in its commissioning ceremony.
-
Older adults' brains 'rewarded' by music they don't even like, B.C. researcher finds
The brains of older adults feel a sense of reward when listening to music, even if it's a song they don't particularly like, a researcher at British Columbia's Simon Fraser University says.
-
B.C. First Nation urges boaters to stay away from recently freed orca calf
The Ehattesaht First Nation is urging boaters to steer clear of a young orca calf that recently escaped a B.C. lagoon where she had been stranded for weeks after her pregnant mother died.
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
'Absolutely necessary': Snow, rain easing concerns for Sask wildfire season, farmers
If April showers bring May flowers, then what does snow in May bring?
-
Sask. harm reduction workers feeling the effects of 'recovery-based' strategy
Three months since the Government of Saskatchewan stopped funding single use pipes and needles for safe consumption sites – those working on the ground with people battling addiction say the effects are clear.
-
'Progressing the right way': Regina Airport back to pre-pandemic traveller numbers, annual report says
Passenger volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels at Regina’s International Airport (YQR).
-
Toronto drivers to be impacted by slew of road closures this weekend
Drivers in Toronto may have to navigate multiple road closures this weekend as a result of construction, special events and filming.
-
Ontario to increase fines for 'bad actor' employers
Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines. Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.
Judge worries amendment to Quebec language law will cause 'undue delays' for English trials
A Quebec judge overseeing the trial of a person accused of killing a cyclist with their car has raised concerns that an amendment to the province's language charter could cause 'undue delays' for trials held in English.
-
Montreal baker reinvents her craft after Celiac disease diagnosis
Eight years ago, Lauren McGowan found out she had Celiac disease. As a baker, the Montrealer says the diagnosis didn't just change her life personally -- but also professionally.
-
Terrebonne man pocketed $150,000 from helping people get fake COVID-19 vaccine passports
A former worker at a COVID-19 vaccination centre pleaded guilty after he made $150,000 from helping hundreds of Quebecers obtain fake vaccination passports during the height of the pandemic.
Airport, airline officials react to WestJet CEO's comments about one major N.B. airport
Airport officials disagree with idea of one centralized airport in New Brunswick.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
Maritime motorists are paying less at the pumps after gas prices dropped Friday morning.
-
Men in SUV approached children, offered candy: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a “suspicious incident” involving men allegedly approaching children in St. Croix on Tuesday.
Winnipeg judge to rule if trial of accused serial killer to start with jury
A Winnipeg judge is expected to decide today whether the trial of a man accused of killing four women will still be heard by a jury.
-
'System failures': Starbucks to close its doors amid recent violence in Osborne Village
The long-standing Starbucks in Osborne Village is set to close its doors next week – it comes one day after a man was attacked next door.
-
Manitoba looking to crack down on sex trafficking in hotels
Manitobans are being invited to weigh in on a hospitality regulation designed to prevent sexual exploitation in the industry.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of May.
-
Forcing public servants back to downtown Ottawa harms satellite communities: North Grenville mayor
The mayor of North Grenville, just south of Ottawa, says hybrid work has been a boon to her community, and a recent move by the federal government to force public servants back to downtown Ottawa office buildings is misguided.
-
Two people shot by pellet gun in Perth, Ont., 33-year-old man facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after two people were shot by a pellet gun downtown Perth, Ont. on April 24.
New Hamburg, Ont. family can't get truck's faulty transmission fixed due to aftermarket attachment
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
-
Northern Ont. police forced into the river to save intoxicated swimmer
An intoxicated man wearing only his underwear and a lifejacket had to be pulled from the Thessalon River early Wednesday evening.
-
Fears in northern Ont. as cuts to homeless funding would affect front-line workers
Social services agencies across the north are sounding the alarm after funding cuts on homelessness programs were recently published.
Local hospital celebrates the bith of a new milestone
Over the years, Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has been working to expand its birthing program to meet the needs of its community.
-
Re-paving of Tiffin Street
Barrie's Tiffin Street will be closed to allow for paving.
-
Knife-wielding man busted in Alliston
For the second time this week, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police have dealt with a dangerous person roaming their streets.
BREAKING
BREAKING Large barn fire in Elmira
Three Bridges Road is closed as emergency crews respond to what police say is a “large barn fire” in Elmira.
-
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt, driver at large following Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police are looking for a driver involved in a crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Fatal crash in South-West Oxford Township
Around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, first responders were called to the scene near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township.
-
Clean up outside derelict building doesn’t quell concerns about trespassing and fire risk
Despite a recent clean-up around the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre, concern persists about trespassing and the risk of fire at the former industrial building.
-
Three people in hospital following crash east of London, Ont.
A two-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a passenger vehicle closed Dundas Street, just west of Thamesford, late Thursday afternoon.
Windsor police seize drugs and cash after suspect violates court order
A Windsor man is facing charges after police seized drugs and cash worth over $18,000. In April, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) started an investigation into a person they believed was trafficking drugs.
-
Retired CTV Windsor anchor Jim Crichton honoured at Thursday night gala
Jim Crichton is no stranger to the spotlight – having spent two decades at the anchor desk of CTV Windsor’s newscast. He’s also no stranger to the annual gala held by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, often serving as emcee for the evening.
-
Trucker convicted of importing $29M in meth across Ambassador Bridge
A truck driver has been convicted of importing $29 million in methamphetamine across the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.