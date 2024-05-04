CALGARY
Calgary

    • Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union

    A WestJet logo is seen in the domestic check-in area at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.

    The airline issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) on Saturday, which it said could result in a work stoppage as early as Tuesday, May 7, at noon MT, if a deal isn’t reached.

    WestJet and the union have been in labour negotiations since September 2023.

    AMFA issued a referendum last week, allowing members to vote to authorize the union to call for a strike.

    The voting period for the referendum ends on May 9.

    The airline said a potential work stoppage does not necessarily mean travel disruptions will occur, but it is taking some steps to mitigate impacts.

