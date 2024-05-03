Spring cleaning: Calgarians rolling up sleeves for annual litter pickup

Thousands of Calgarians are set to lend a hand in the city’s annual effort on Friday.

Kicking off in Refinery Park at 9 a.m., the Pathway and River Cleanup will continue until Sunday.

The city says more than 2,000 volunteers will pick up litter at over 160 locations along nearly 300 km of pathways and riverbanks.

This is the 57th year the cleanup is being held.

It started in 1967 when a 12-year-old girl was walking alongside the Elbow River and saw a mattress in it.

Unable to remove it herself, she wrote a letter to the newspaper about the debris, which sparked the first pathway and river cleanup.

Volunteer registration for this year’s event has closed.

Another cleanup and BBQ event is also taking place in Lindsay Park Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.