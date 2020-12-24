Advertisement
1 dead after being struck by CTrain in southwest Calgary
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 5:58PM MST Last Updated Thursday, December 24, 2020 7:35PM MST
One person is dead after being struck by a CTrain Thursday shortly after 5 p.m.
CALGARY -- CTrain service was halted Thursday when a pedestrian was struck by a train and died.
The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. on 58th Avenue S.W. at Centre Street.
58 Avenue is closed from 1A Street to Centre Street S.
Calgary Transit said in a tweet posted @calgarytransit, "Due to an accident/emergency #RedLine CTrains are not running through Chinook Stn at this time. Trains going to Somerset will run as far as 39 Ave Stn, and Tuscany trains inbound from Somerset Stn go as far as Chinook Stn."
No further information on age or gender was available.
Police said the area is expected to be closed off for a while.