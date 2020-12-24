CALGARY -- CTrain service was halted Thursday when a pedestrian was struck by a train and died.

The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. on 58th Avenue S.W. at Centre Street.

58 Avenue is closed from 1A Street to Centre Street S.

UPDATE: There is an incident involving a pedestrian, Centre St S and 58 Ave SW, 58 Ave closed from 1A St to Centre St S. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/YPli2l2Dht — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) December 25, 2020

Calgary Transit said in a tweet posted @calgarytransit, "Due to an accident/emergency #RedLine CTrains are not running through Chinook Stn at this time. Trains going to Somerset will run as far as 39 Ave Stn, and Tuscany trains inbound from Somerset Stn go as far as Chinook Stn."

No further information on age or gender was available.

Police said the area is expected to be closed off for a while.