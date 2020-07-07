Advertisement
1 dead following Hwy. 2 crash near Okotoks
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 10:40AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 7, 2020 10:43AM MDT
CALGARY -- One man is dead following a Tuesday morning crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 near Okotoks.
Emergency crews were called to a location on the highway near 306th Avenue E. shortly after 5 a.m. following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
EMS officials confirm one man was pronounced dead on scene and no patients were transported to hospital.
As of 10:30 a.m., southbound Highway 2 has been reduced to a single lane.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day