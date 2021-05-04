CALGARY -- Albertans are feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic, according to the latest provincial poll by ThinkHQ Inc.

The survey found that almost half of those in the province say their wallets have taken a hit since the pandemic began about a year ago.

"There are 1-in-10 Albertans hanging on by their financial fingertips," said Marc Henry, president of Think HQ Inc. "1-in-5 are managing now but [the pandemic] continues."

The data collected also shows 50 per cent of women are facing a tougher time than men.

"The people who tend to get hurt the most [are] women, people in lower income categories, people with lower education," said Henry. "They’re the ones who are less insulated from that type of economic hardship, and certainly they’re the ones feeling more pain than others in Alberta."

The survey also gathered insight on when Albertans think a return to "normal" could happen, where health measures like social distancing, mask mandates and restrictions are no longer required.

It found that the vast majority of Albertans do not think it will happen anytime soon.

“Most Albertans, 46 per cent, don’t think [the pandemic] will be over until at least the end of the year. Another 44 per cent saying 2022,” said Henry.

However, he says this outlook could change as more people become vaccinated.

1,117 Albertans were polled from April 20-23, 2021. The margin of error +/- 2.9% 19 times out of 20.

