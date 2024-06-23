1 man in hospital following Saturday night Calgary shooting on Cornerstone

CALGARY
    A man is in hospital after being shot Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
    One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.

    The incident took place a little after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Cornerstone Rd. N.E., when a man in a vehicle was shot by someone in a second vehicle.

    A Calgary police spokesperson confirmed that one man was transported to hospital in serious condition, which was later upgraded to stable.

    Three individuals who were in one of the vehicles fled.

    Police believe it was a targeted shooting.

    A red sports car on the street had at least one visible bullet hole in it.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

