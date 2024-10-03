WestJet makes changes at Lethbridge Airport

WestJet has changed its operations at the Lethbridge Airport, and it means there's now only a single daily flight from Lethbridge to Calgary, down from three flights a day, as offered previously.

The move comes as WestJet changes from offering WestJet Link service at the Lethbridge Airport, to WestJet Encore.

It also means the planes used change, increasing capacity from 34 passengers to 78.

"They're newer aircraft, they're more fuel efficient, they fly a bit faster, and they've got a lower cost per seat as a result," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, director of alliances and airport affairs with WestJet. "We've got cheap fares in the market right now for $79. If you look at what the average fare was between Lethbridge and Calgary over the last 12 months, it was $109."

Mikoch-Gerke says one of the things the company heard the most from the community was concerns around the reliability and frequent cancellations.

"One of the biggest reasons we're bringing this in-house and into a larger aircraft, is because we are more confident we can deliver a schedule more reliably in the community," he said.

To date, WestJet says 66,000 seats have been available in Lethbridge in 2024, with 35,000 travellers filling those seats.

WestJet says the change will also improve connectivity in Calgary, with flights departing from Lethbridge at 7 a.m. ahead of the main connecting rush at YYC.

Incoming flights to Lethbridge will return around midnight.

"Once we start to rebuild the trust in the community and start to see demand increasing, we'll be wanting to add additional frequencies back in the market, similar to what we had," added Mikoch-Gerke.

The change comes during a turbulent time for the Lethbridge Airport.

Last September, Flair Airlines announced it would once again be delaying taking off from Lethbridge. No specific reason was given.

The airport had already underwent a massive $25-million renovation in 2021 to upgrade the main terminal, security area and runway in a bid to attract more carriers and destinations.

"It's a chicken or egg thing," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen, when asked about spending money to upgrade the airport despite airlines decreasing services to the city.

"If our airport is not ready, are the airlines going to want to come to our community? And for the airlines to come to our community, we have to have the airport ready. So, it's a really tough thing."

Airport manager Cameron Prince says his goal is to bring in as many carriers and routes as possible, but the demand for the services is up to residents.

"If the community decides that they still don't want it to use the service, then it's just not going to happen," Prince said.

Lethbridge isn't the only city seeing changes; Medicine Hat Regional Airport will also be going from three daily flights to one per day. In addition, the Canadian Rockies International Airport near Cranbrook will see a drop from 21 weekly flights to Calgary down to 11.