    • Friday deadline for residents to apply to sit on Lethbridge boards, committees and commissions

    A recruitment campaign is now underway in Lethbridge, with anyone invited to apply to become committee members or board members. A recruitment campaign is now underway in Lethbridge, with anyone invited to apply to become committee members or board members.
    It’s almost deadline day for Lethbridge residents interested in becoming members of one of the city’s boards, commissions and committees (BCCs).

    The City of Lethbridge is reaching out to residents interested in playing a role in helping shape the present and future direction of the city.

    BCCs consist of a combination of citizens, city staff members, council members and organizational representatives.

    Some of the roles include sitting on the police commission, youth advisory council and the reconciliation advisory council.

    The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4.

    Applications will be reviewed, with a shortlist being assembled that will be interviewed starting Oct. 28, and ending by Nov. 7.

    Recommeded applicants will be forwarded to council for consideration by Dec.10, with those being chosen starting their terms on Jan.1, 2025.

