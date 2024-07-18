1 person hospitalized after being struck by train

One woman is in hospital after being struck by a train Thursday.

Police confirmed that around 11 a.m. they received a call just before 11 from CPKC Rail about a pedestrian who was struck on the rail lines under the overpass at Deerfoot Trail and 64 Avenue N.E.

EMS confirmed that they transported a woman from that area just before 11 a.m. to hospital in life-threatening condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.