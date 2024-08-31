Smith accuses Ottawa of ignoring Alberta's interests with Albertan senate picks
Two Albertans were appointed as independent senators Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Kristopher Wells and Daryl Fridhandler were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and selected using a merit-based process open to all Canadians.
The appointments were made to fill vacancies in the Senate.
Wells is an educator, scientific expert and 2SLGBTQ+ community champion who has promoted diversity, equity and human rights in Alberta and across country.
He started his career in the public school system in St. Albert, and worked as a diversity consultant for Edmonton public schools, helping develop the first standalone sexual orientation and gender identity school board policy in Western Canada.
He is the editor-in-chief of the international Journal of LGBT Youth and co-created Pride Tape, which was adopted by every team in the NHL.
Wells has served on numerous community organizations and boards, including the Society for Safe and Caring Schools and Communities, REACH Edmonton, the Alberta Hate Crimes Committee, and the LGBTQ2+ National Monument Committee.
He has also been a vocal critic of Premier Danielle Smith and her proposed policies aimed at pronouns and gender-affirming care for trans youth.
On Saturday, Smith reacted to the appointment on social media, accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of blatantly disregarding Alberta's interests.
"Despite our province's repeated democratic election of senators-in-waiting ready to represent Albertans’ interests, he has chosen to appoint left-wing partisans who will do whatever he and the Liberals order them to," Smith wrote on X.
According to a statement from the Prime Minister's officer, the two new senators were appointed by an independent advisory board.
Calgary's Daryl Fridhandler was one of two Albertans appointed to the Senate Saturday (Photo: Facebook/Alberta Ballet)
Fridhandler -- a partner at Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer LLC in Calgary -- is a lawyer, arbitrator, mediator and businessman who has serve as a legal advisor for a variety of companies, non-profits and projects.
He has served on many boards, including ENMAX, where he's presently a director. In the past, he has served as Chair of the Alberta Ballet, Calgary Economic Development, and Arts Commons.
He has also served as Governor of the Alberta University of the Arts (formerly ACAD), Mount Royal University, as Vice-Chair of the Calgary Police Commission and Chair of the Calgary Public Library, among many others.
Fridhandler, while named as an independent senator, has some Liberal party ties, having served in the past as campaign co-chair for Paul Martin and Michael Ignatieff.
“I congratulate Mr. Fridhandler and Dr. Wells on their appointment as Parliament’s newest independent senators. Their experiences will make them important voices for their communities," Trudeau said, in a media release.
With files from The Canadian Press
