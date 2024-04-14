1 person hospitalized following residential fire late Saturday night in northeast
One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the victim was in serious, but non-life threatening condition, after being transported at around 11:20 p.m.
There was no word on the extent of the damage caused by the fire. CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department for additional details.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
