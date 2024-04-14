CALGARY
Calgary

    • 1 person hospitalized following residential fire late Saturday night in northeast

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.
    One person was transported to hospital late Saturday evening after a fire at a residence on the 50 block of Anaheim Green N.E.

    An EMS spokesperson confirmed that the victim was in serious, but non-life threatening condition, after being transported at around 11:20 p.m.

    There was no word on the extent of the damage caused by the fire. CTV News has reached out to the Calgary Fire Department for additional details.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

