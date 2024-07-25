Stage 1 Water restrictions remain in place as heat wave snaps

The heat wave hammering Calgary lifted Thursday, but the city continues to maintain Stage 1outdoor water restrictions a little while longer.

City spokesperson Francois Bouchart reported that no new issues have arisen since an additional pump was turned on at the Bearspaw water treatment plant Wednesday.

The pump is crucial, the city explained in a media release, because using it will allow the water supply to rise to 75 per cent of its maximum capacity, allowing the city to lift all outdoor water restrictions.

Water use Wednesday was 683 million litres, in line with projections on a day when the temperature hit 33 degrees.

For more information about what’s allowed under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, go here.

The next city water update is Friday at 2 p.m.