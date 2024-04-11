10 things to do in Calgary 10 this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Aggie Days

Experience life on the farm here in the city. The displays and interactive activities at Aggie Days are designed to help children learn more about Alberta's agricultural and historical legacy. When: Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: The Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E.

The Nutrien Western Event Centre, 1800 Stampede Trail S.E. Cost: Free admission

The Country Mixtape Tour

Country musicians Tyler Joe Miller, Shawn Austin and Andrew Hyatt perform at Rachmans Calgary as part of The Country Mixtape Tour. When: Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. Where: Ranchmans Calgary, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E.

Ranchmans Calgary, 9615 Macleod Trail S.E. Cost: Prices vary

The Goonies

Watch The Goonies as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series. When: Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

Space Jam

Watch Space Jam as part of Fort Calgary's 'Films at the Fort' series. When: Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m. Where: Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E.

Fort Calgary, 750 Ninth Avenue S.E. Cost: $12

Baby Days at Butterfield Acres

Head to Butterfield Acres for the 2024 Barnyard Baby Day Festival, which sees adolescent animals like goats, lambs and chicks welcomed to the farm. When: Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14. Where: Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W.

Butterfield Acres, 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd. N.W. Cost: Adults: $17.99, Children (able to walk to 17): $15.99

Murder at the Park: Death Checks In

Heritage Park hosts Death Checks In, a ‘Murder at the Park’ dinner theatre experience that includes a three-course meal. Death Checks In is a brand new murder mystery by Pegasus Performances. When: April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. Where: Wainwright Hotel at the Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W.

Wainwright Hotel at the Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Park Dr. S.W. Cost: $120 plus GST

Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles

Jubilations Junior presents Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind. When: April 13 – June 1, 2024.

April 13 – June 1, 2024. Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 Street S.W. Cost: Prices vary.

The Girl on the Train

Watch The Girl on the Train at Vertigo Theatre. The play is based on the psychological thriller novel by Paula Hawkins, turned into a 2016 film starring Emily Blunt. When: March 16 – April 14

March 16 – April 14 Where: Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E.

Vertigo Theatre, #161 115 9 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary

Wranglers vs. Canucks

The Calgary Wranglers take on the Abbotsford Canucks at the Saddledome. When: Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E.

Scotiabank Saddledome, 555 Saddledome Rise S.E. Cost: Prices vary

