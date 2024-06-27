10 things to do in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:
Canada Day in Calgary
- What: Celebrate Canada Day in Calgary with a number of free events and activities including live performances.
- When: 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: Themain stage will be at The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E., but activities will also take place at St. Patrick's Island, Olympic Plaza and city hall.
- Cost: Free.
Canada Day at Studio Bell & King Eddy
- What: July 1 marks Studio Bell's eighth anniversary. To celebrate, people are invited to attend a building-wide bash featuring live performances and new exhibitions.
- When: Monday, July 1, 2024.
- Where: Studio Bell, 850 Fourth St. S.E.
- Cost: Free.
Heritage Park celebrates 60th birthday
- What: Heritage Park celebrates its 60th birthday with a parade, live concerts, performances, family activities and complimentary treats like birthday cake.
- When: Monday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Park,1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
- Cost: General (16 – 64): $34.95, child (three to 15): $22.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95.
TD JazzYYC Summer Festival
- What: The TD JazzYYC Summer Festival features international musicians (and some local) from a variety of jazz genres and styles.
- When: Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 30, 2024.
- Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Spruce Meadows Pan American, presented by Rolex
- What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Pan American, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
- When: Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30, 2024.
- Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
- Cost: $5.40.
Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers
- What: The Calgary Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this weekend.
- When: Saturday, June 29 at 5 p.m.
- Where: McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W.
- Cost: Prices vary
Booksmart
- What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Booksmart.
- When: Saturday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
- Cost: $12.
Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody
- What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
- When: June 22 to Aug. 10, 2024
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: From $41.95.
Immersive Disney Animation
- What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
- When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
- Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
- Cost: Prices vary.
Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura
- What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
- When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
- Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
- Cost: Prices vary.
