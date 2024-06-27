CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend

    The stage at Calgary's 2023 Canada Day celebrations. (City of Calgary website) The stage at Calgary's 2023 Canada Day celebrations. (City of Calgary website)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Canada Day in Calgary

    • What: Celebrate Canada Day in Calgary with a number of free events and activities including live performances.
    • When: 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
    • Where: Themain stage will be at The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E., but activities will also take place at St. Patrick's Island, Olympic Plaza and city hall. 
    • Cost: Free.

    Canada Day at Studio Bell & King Eddy

    • What: July 1 marks Studio Bell's eighth anniversary. To celebrate, people are invited to attend a building-wide bash featuring live performances and new exhibitions. 
    • When: Monday, July 1, 2024.
    • Where: Studio Bell, 850 Fourth St. S.E.
    • Cost: Free.

    Heritage Park celebrates 60th birthday

    • What: Heritage Park celebrates its 60th birthday with a parade, live concerts, performances, family activities and complimentary treats like birthday cake.
    • When: Monday, July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Heritage Park,1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: General (16 – 64): $34.95, child (three to 15): $22.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95.

    TD JazzYYC Summer Festival

    • What: The TD JazzYYC Summer Festival features international musicians (and some local) from a variety of jazz genres and styles. 
    • When: Tuesday, June 25 to Sunday, June 30, 2024.
    • Where: Various venues throughout Calgary.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by JazzYYC (@jazz_yyc)

    Spruce Meadows Pan American, presented by Rolex

    • What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Pan American, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.
    • When: Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30, 2024. 
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: $5.40.

    Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers

    Booksmart

    • What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Booksmart.
    • When: Saturday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: $12.

    Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: June 22 to Aug. 10, 2024
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

