10 things to do in Calgary over the Canada Day long weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Canada Day in Calgary

What: Celebrate Canada Day in Calgary with a number of free events and activities including live performances.

Themain stage will be at The Confluence Historic Site & Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E., but activities will also take place at St. Patrick's Island, Olympic Plaza and city hall. Cost: Free.

Canada Day at Studio Bell & King Eddy

What: July 1 marks Studio Bell's eighth anniversary. To celebrate, people are invited to attend a building-wide bash featuring live performances and new exhibitions.

Studio Bell, 850 Fourth St. S.E. Cost: Free.

Heritage Park celebrates 60th birthday

What: Heritage Park celebrates its 60th birthday with a parade, live concerts, performances, family activities and complimentary treats like birthday cake.

Heritage Park,1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: General (16 – 64): $34.95, child (three to 15): $22.95 and seniors (65+): $26.95.

TD JazzYYC Summer Festival

What: The TD JazzYYC Summer Festival features international musicians (and some local) from a variety of jazz genres and styles.

Various venues throughout Calgary. Cost: Prices vary.

Spruce Meadows Pan American, presented by Rolex

What: Head to Spruce Meadows to watch the Pan American, a show jumping tournament featuring top athletes (and their equine partners) from across the world.

Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W. Cost: $5.40.

Stampeders vs. Blue Bombers

What: The Calgary Stampeders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers this weekend.

McMahon Stadium, 1817 Crowchild Tr. N.W. Cost: Prices vary

Booksmart

What: Head to The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland to attending a screening of Booksmart.

The Confluence Historic Site and Parkland, 750 Ninth Ave. S.E. Cost: $12.

Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

What: Jubilations Junior presents,Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.

Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W. Cost: From $41.95.

Immersive Disney Animation

What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura