Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for fatal crash

RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary for a deadly crash.

The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242, leaving the area impassable.

"It is expected that traffic will be diverted for some time while RCMP investigate," said a Thursday news release. "RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible."

Calgary EMS confirmed to CTV News the crash was fatal, with RCMP saying the deceased is a male who was riding a motorcycle.