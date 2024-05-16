CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lower Springbank Road closed west of Calgary for fatal crash

    Emergency crews responded to a crash on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 on May 16, 2024. (CTV News) Emergency crews responded to a crash on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242 on May 16, 2024. (CTV News)
    RCMP have closed a portion of Lower Springbank Road west of Calgary for a deadly crash. 

    The collision happened on Lower Springbank Road and Township Road 242, leaving the area impassable.

    "It is expected that traffic will be diverted for some time while RCMP investigate," said a Thursday news release. "RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible."

    Calgary EMS confirmed to CTV News the crash was fatal, with RCMP saying the deceased is a male who was riding a motorcycle. 

