10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 5-7)

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

2024 Stampede Parade

What: Featuring dozens of colourful floats, hundreds of horses and tens of high-energy marching bands, the Stampede Parade serves as the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. This year, actor Owen Crow Shoe will serve as the parade marshal.

Free admission to the Calgary Stampede

What: Head to Stampede Park on parade day to receive free admission, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Family Day at the Calgary Stampede

What: Head to Stampede Park on Tim Hortons Family Day to receive free admission until 11 a.m.

Tate McRae performs

What: Calgarian Tate McRae returns home for an evening show at the Cowboys Music Festival.

Shawn Desman performs

What: Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Desman performs at National Saloon.

Huntley Oaks at the Sun Life Derby

What: bon your best hats and head to Spruce Meadows for the Huntley Oaks at the Sun Life Derby, a premier event set to redefine sophistication and style.

Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

What: Jubilations Junior presents, Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.

Immersive Disney Animation

What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.

Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura