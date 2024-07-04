CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 5-7)

    Visitors enjoy a ride on the midway as they attend the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Visitors enjoy a ride on the midway as they attend the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    2024 Stampede Parade

    • What: Featuring dozens of colourful floats, hundreds of horses and tens of high-energy marching bands, the Stampede Parade serves as the official kickoff to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. This year, actor Owen Crow Shoe will serve as the parade marshal.
    • When: Friday, July 5. The parade prelude kicks off at 7:30 am., and the parade officially begins at 8:55 a.m.
    • Where: Parade begins at Ninth Avenue and Third Street S.E. and travels west, turns north at Ninth Avenue and 10 Street SW, turns east at Sixth Avenue and 10 Street S.W. and finishes at Six Avenue and Fourth Street S.E.
    • Cost: Free.

    Free admission to the Calgary Stampede

    • What: Head to Stampede Park on parade day to receive free admission, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
    • When: Friday, July 5 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
    • Where: Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Free.

    Family Day at the Calgary Stampede

    • What: Head to Stampede Park on Tim Hortons Family Day to receive free admission until 11 a.m.
    • When: Sunday, July 7, until 11 a.m.
    • Where:  Calgary Stampede, 1410 Stampede Trail S.E.
    • Cost: Free.

    Tate McRae performs

    • What: Calgarian Tate McRae returns home for an evening show at the Cowboys Music Festival.
    • When: Friday, July 5, 2024.
    • Where: Cowboys Music Festival tent, 519 12 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by tate mcrae (@tatemcrae)

    Shawn Desman performs

    • What: Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Desman performs at National Saloon.
    • When: Sunday, July 7, 2024.
    • Where: National Saloon (behind National on 10th), 330 11 Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Huntley Oaks at the Sun Life Derby

    • What: bon your best hats and head to Spruce Meadows for the Huntley Oaks at the Sun Life Derby, a premier event set to redefine sophistication and style. 
    • When: Sunday, July 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
    • Where: Spruce Meadows, 18011 Spruce Meadows Way S.W.
    • Cost: $79 per person (18+ event).

    Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents, Minionz: A Despicably Musical Parody, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: June 22 to Aug. 10, 2024
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: From $41.95.

    Immersive Disney Animation

    • What: Walk alongside some of your favourite Disney characters as the Calgary Stampede welcomes Immersive Disney Animation to the BMO Centre.
    • When: June 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura

    • What: Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents Friends: A Parody with Ace Ventura, a show featuring some of the greatest songs of theFriends era.
    • When: June 8 to Aug. 10.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

