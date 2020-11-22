CALGARY -- The name of the business might sound familiar to many in Calgary's fashion community.

Apartment 22 first opened its doors to the public on First Street S.W. in 2010 before moving to a new location in West Springs.

However, like many Calgary businesses during the pandemic, Kimberlie Stern, Apartment 22's owner, was forced to close down earlier this year.

The business is back in the same place where it started, almost 10 years to the day when Stern first opened.

She tells CTV News she had catered to customers through her online shop following the closure, but that the experience wasn't the same.

When she learned the original storefront was back on the rental market, she says she couldn't resist the opportunity.

Stern calls the return to the Victoria Park location "serendipitous."

"On Nov. 1, 2010, this was my first location when I started Apartment 22 and then I signed my lease now, Nov. 1, 2020."

Long-time customers say they're glad to see the business take the risk of reopening during both an economic downturn and a continued pandemic.

Apartment 22's online marketplace is still going strong.