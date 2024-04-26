Missing Calgary woman last seen in Falconridge: police

Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in Falconridge.

Tina, 48, was last spotted at around noon on April 16 near the McKnight Village Shopping Centre.

Police say both they and Tina's family are concerned for her well-being.

Tina is described as being 5'5" tall (165 centimetres) and 132 pounds (60 kilograms) with a slim build, green eyes and blond hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a three-quarter length coat, a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Tina's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.