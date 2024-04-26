Parade of Wonders returns to Calgary, thousands expected to participate

Canada's largest cosplay parade is back in full force, returning to city for the 10th time on Friday.

The Parade of Wonders (POW!), part of Calgary Expo, is expected to draw thousands of people wearing their best cosplays.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with the costumed crowd marching down Stephen Avenue. from 10th Street to Olympic Plaza.

While the Expo runs in 16 other cities, only Calgary's features the colourful march.

"Literally thousands of people are walking those streets," said Andrew Moyes with Fan ExpoHQ. "It started out as a much smaller collection of cosplayers and it's really turned into a signature part of the weekend and people want to be a part of it."

Calgary’s Parade of Wonders set to begin momentarily. People have filled both sides of Stephen Ave. #YYC pic.twitter.com/pC0UbRgHaQ — Tyler Barrow (@CTVTyler) April 26, 2024

This year, the parade marshal is comic creator and hometown hero Todd McFarlane, famous for his work with Spider-Man and as the creator of Spawn.

The Calgary Expo started Thursday afternoon, but the POW! is considered the official kick-off to the event as fans are set to flock to Stampede Park for the event that runs until Sunday.