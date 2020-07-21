CALGARY -- An 11-year-old gentoo penguin named Roz has died at the Calgary Zoo, officials announced Tuesday.

"One of the hardest things we do at the Calgary Zoo is say goodbye to the animals we love and care for," the zoo said in a social media post, noting the animals generally live between 15 and 20 years under human care.

"Post-mortem findings indicated Roz succumbed to a reproductive tract tear."

The penguin arrived at the Calgary Zoo in January 2012 from the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland.