CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy from Woodbine.

Nickolas Jordan-Dunfield is described as 162 cm tall and slim, with brown eyes and short blond hair. He was wearing a long-sleeve button-down shirt, long pants and a hat with studs in it.

“It is believed he left his residence yesterday evening and he has not returned,” said CPS in a news release.

“Officers have been looking in locations he is known to frequently go, but so far he has not been found.”

Anyone with information on Jordan-Dunfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-2250. Information can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.