18 arrested during police sweep of downtown Lethbridge
Police arrested 18 people, including a couple accused of dealing prescription drugs with children in tow, during a sweep of the downtown area.
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 2:59PM MDT
Lethbridge police arrested 18 people during a recent operation targeting the downtown area, including a couple accused of trafficking prescription drugs with three children under the age of four in tow.
The operation was done Tuesday where 11 people were arrested on drug charges and seven others were arrested for outstanding warrants.
Police also seized a stolen Toyota 4-Runner worth $55,000.
Josee Gennifer Beattie, 25, of Lethbridge is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of stolen identity documents
- Possession of a stolen cheque
Travis Kyle Bird, 32, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Mischief
- Breach of a recognizance
Vanessa Spearchief, 28, of Standoff, is charged with:
- Theft of a vehicle
- Flight from police and dangerous driving
Calvin Freddy Spearchief, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Breach of a recognizance
Kendall Nicole Rowe, 24, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
Osagie Omon-Anolu, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Uttering threats
Trevor Memphis Plaited Hair, 35, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Four counts of sexual assault
Jeffrey Grant Ketel, 32, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
Whitney Rae Eaglechild, 25, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Assault with a weapon
A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and child endangerment.
Police allege the pair were working together in Galt Gardens selling prescription narcotics with three children, all under age four, in tow.
Child and Family Service apprehended the children. The pair cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.