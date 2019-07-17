Lethbridge police arrested 18 people during a recent operation targeting the downtown area, including a couple accused of trafficking prescription drugs with three children under the age of four in tow.

The operation was done Tuesday where 11 people were arrested on drug charges and seven others were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Police also seized a stolen Toyota 4-Runner worth $55,000.

Josee Gennifer Beattie, 25, of Lethbridge is charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen identity documents

Possession of a stolen cheque

Travis Kyle Bird, 32, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Mischief

Breach of a recognizance

Vanessa Spearchief, 28, of Standoff, is charged with:

Theft of a vehicle

Flight from police and dangerous driving

Calvin Freddy Spearchief, 38, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Breach of a recognizance

Kendall Nicole Rowe, 24, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Osagie Omon-Anolu, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Uttering threats

Trevor Memphis Plaited Hair, 35, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Four counts of sexual assault

Jeffrey Grant Ketel, 32, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Whitney Rae Eaglechild, 25, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Assault with a weapon

A 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman are also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and child endangerment.

Police allege the pair were working together in Galt Gardens selling prescription narcotics with three children, all under age four, in tow.

Child and Family Service apprehended the children. The pair cannot be named to protect the identity of the children.