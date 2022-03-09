188 affordable housing units to become available for Calgary seniors

A $38 million project spanning three building sites in a partnership between the city of Calgary and the federal government will provide 188 affordable units specifically meant for seniors to Calgary.

The project is funded by the Rapid Housing Initiative and the National Housing Co-investment fund, with Calgary-based Silvera for Seniors as the recipient.

One of the locations is at the Silvera Vista Apartments in the northeast community of Horizon with 120 low-cost units after a federal program spent $15.5 million to convert a hotel at 2622 39th Avenue N.E.

The building is expected to be at full capacity by June. About 30 residents have moved in as of Dec. 2021.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city needs 2500 new affordable homes every year while only an average of 400 have been made available over the last five years.

Gondek said the pandemic has added major challenges for vulnerable seniors.

"We need affordable housing for young mothers, for singles, for seniors, for families so when it comes to projects like these ones for Silvera where we are taking care of our seniors so they can live with dignity after everything they have contributed to our communities over time."

The second location for affordable seniors' homes is at the Westview Residence West in Glamorgan with 82 units at a variety of payment options: rental, independent living and supported living.

The Livingston Terrace in the city's northern outskirts will provide 42 units by spring 2023.

As part of the federal Rapid Housing Initiative, units are typically completed within 12 to 18 months from when funding is provided.

This is a developing story, more to come.