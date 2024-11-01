19 cars off the track following train derailment near Beiseker, Alta.

A CN train derailed near Beiseker, Alta., on Friday morning.

The derailment occurred north of Highway 9, between Highway 806 and Range Road 255, according to RCMP.

In total, 19 cars were off the tracks. Police said investigators are working to figure out what’s inside the cars.

Fire crews and CN staff were also dispatched to the scene.

“At this time there are no reported injuries, dangerous goods or fires involved as a result of the incident,” CN said in the statement.

Two railroad crossings were reportedly affected.

CN apologized to local commuters for any inconvenience caused by the incident.

RCMP said traffic is not affected but asked people to avoid the area.

Beiseker is located approximately 75 kilometres northeast of Calgary.