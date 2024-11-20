Charges laid in September assault of 16-year-old: Lethbridge police

Lethbridge police say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an autumn attack that saw a 16-year-old badly injured.

The victim was walking home in the 2500 block of 13 Street North just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 8 when he was confronted by a group of males.

Police say the attackers used multiple weapons to assault the teen, including a baton, and also threatened him with a gun.

The victim suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the area, as well as cellphone and social media videos, police determined the victim was attacked by the group over a "previous, unrelated incident."

RCMP arrested three teens on Nov. 13 and a fourth on Nov. 20.

Two 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old and one 15-year-old, all of Lethbridge, are each facing several assault-related charges.

None of the accused teens can be named under the provinces of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.