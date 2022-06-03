2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary damages multiple homes

A massive fire swept through a northwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday afternoon, destroying a pair of duplexes and badly damaging a third home.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at 220 Evansglen Close N.W.

When fire crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames, and called a second alarm to bring in more resources.

A house fire in northwest Calgary Friday afternoon appears to have badly damaged three homes