'We're dedicated': Snow doesn't stop family from 20 year May long weekend camping tradition

It's the unofficial start to summer and though the May long weekend didn't start off feeling very summery in Southern Alberta, that didn't stop some hardy campers.

Snow left many collapsed tents, empty trailers and completely vacant campsites in Kananaskis on Friday, but the weather didn't deter everyone.

"No, we're dedicated. Dedicated or foolish. I don't know what it is," Thayne Christensen said with a laugh.

The Christensen family from Calgary has been camping in Kananaskis every May long weekend for more than 20 years, no matter the conditions.

This isn't even the worst weather they've experienced.

"Second worst, I would say. Last year was beautiful. It was the first one we had sun the whole weekend."

This year, they came prepared to battle the elements.

"We put tarps up so we can still sit around the fire and enjoy and dress accordingly. The last thing we want to do is be sitting in the trailer," Christensen said.

"We just try to do the same things. Go on hikes and have fun with the grandkids."

And despite the conditions, camping checks many of the same boxes.

"I like just being out in the woods, hanging out with my family, sitting around the fire, roasting marshmallows," said Christensen's granddaughter, Jordyn.

The family even sees silver linings in gloomy weather, like more peace due to fewer campers and more time for cuddling and connecting with loved ones.

"The kids are not all out riding bikes. They're here, sitting around the fire, so we tell lots of stories. Lots of memories here for us to enjoy," Christensen said.