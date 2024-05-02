2 City of Calgary golf courses to open Friday

CALGARY
    May snow storms forced Calgary golf courses to close most of the week, but Confederation Park and Maple Ridge will be open Friday.
    Despite a few snowy days to bring in May, two Calgary municipal golf courses will be open for business Friday.

    The city announced that Confederation Park and Maple Ridge Golf Course will be open Friday, along with the range.

    Furthermore, with temperatures forecast to be in the double digits through the weekend, all municipal courses will be open Saturday.

    The late spring snowfall resulted in courses being shut down Tuesday through Thursday.

    To book a tee time, go here.

